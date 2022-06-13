Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Top 5 Songs of the Actress That Will Make You Fall in Love With Her All Over Again

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DISHA PATANI: Apart from motivating us all through her phenomenal physique, Disha Patani has always forced us either to lip-sync or to shake a leg to every song she appears in. Her Instagram timeline sings the saga of her love for dancing. The avid social media user has flooded the feed of her account with videos of herself taking a whirl at hook steps of viral Bollywood songs. On the occasion of her 30th birthday, we have curated a list of popular songs of Disha Patani.

Mundiyan

This Baaghi 2 song was the first to introduce the audience to Disha’s impeccable dance moves. Filled with an energetic Punjabi beat, Mundiyan is a go-to song for every Indian wedding. Both Tiger Shroff and Disha took our breath away, not just with their performances, but also with their stunning chemistry and voguish couture.

Slow Motion

Besides marking a collab between Disha and Salman Khan for the first time on-screen, 2019 film Bharat did another good job and that was giving us the amazing song Slow Motion. Disha’s lively thumkas were truly a vision for sore eyes in the amazing song video.

Hui Malang

The title track of the 2020 film Malang will surely send you into a completely different zone. While Slow Motion wins our hearts for being the perfect Bollywood masala number, Hui Malang features Disha in a drop-dead gorgeous avatar.

Kaun Tujhe

This song can be credited for bringing Disha to fame. With the release of the soothing song, Disha was tagged as the “Kaun Tujhe girl" by her fans, as she appeared mesmerising in the video of the much-loved song. From the film M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kaun Tujhe is chicken soup for the soul.

Lo Safar

Recorded in the captivating voice of Jubin Nautiyal, Lo Safar from Baaghi 2 will surely win your heart.

Apart from exhibiting the sizzling chemistry of Disha and her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, the meaningful lyrics by Sayeed Quadri will make you to think about your special someone.

