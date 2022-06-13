Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Baaghi 3 Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DISHA PATANI: One of the most desirable actresses of Bollywood, Disha Patani has gracefully turned 30 today. Marking her Bollywood debut in 2016 with much loved M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, the actress etched her presence in everyone’s mind through her subtle yet remarkable performance. While her Instagram account is a one-stop-shop for all things fun, glamorous, and exciting, Disha has time and again inspired us all to kick-start our fitness journey.

On the special occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at her last releases and upcoming films:

Yodha

This much-anticipated action thriller film will feature Disha alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The film is backed by Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar. Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the movie will also feature Raashi Khanna. KTina

This Ashima Chibber directorial was scheduled to release in 2020, but unfortunately pandemic delayed the shooting schedule and so far, no official date is announced. Written by Raaj Shandilyaa and backed by Ekta Kapoor, KTina is a story based in Chandigarh, wherein Disha is playing a role of a very superstitious Punjabi girl. Ek Villain Returns

One of the most awaited sequels of this year, Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the theatres on July 29. The Mohit Suri directorial features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Backed by T-Series and Balaji Motion, it is the second part of the 2014 film Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the prominent roles.

The actress was last seen in these films:

Radhe

Released on May 13 last year, Radhe featured Disha alongside Salman Khan. Unfortunately, the Prabhu Deva directorial didn’t do well at the box office. Apart from Salman and Disha, the movie also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda. Baaghi 3

Ahmed Khan’s actioner featured Disha opposite her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. The film was released in March, 2020 and was a box office hit.

