Happy Birthday Divya Dutta: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Versatile Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIVYA DUTTA: From playing side roles to becoming ‘the star’ of the film, actor Divya Dutta has carved her place in Bollywood and in the hearts of her audience. Divya is known for adding charm and grace to every role she portrays. Her versatility and personality combined with her film choices paved the path for her to win the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie Irada in 2017.

Hailing from Ludhiana, the actress has done over 100 films in many languages including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Tamil, and Bengali. But she is most recognized for her powerful performances in movies like Veer Zara, Delhi-6, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. On the occasion of her birthday, here’s a list of her latest and upcoming movies:

Dhaakad (2022)

The movie, directed by Razneesh Ghai, stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee in prominent roles. The film is about a highly trained field agent Agni, who is entrusted with a mission to gather information about an arms trafficker. Sheer Qorma (2021)

Sheer Qorma is a short drama film that revolves around a woman and a non-binary person in love with each other. It is a story of belonging and acceptance, identity, and family. The movie is written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The movie stars Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, and Swara Bhasker. Aankh Micholi (2022)

Aankh Micholi is a story of a family of misfits with secrets to hide from their NRI suitor for their daughter. This comedy movie is directed by Umesh Shukla and stars Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Mrunal Thakur, and Abhimanyu Dasani among others. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

This upcoming movie is a political satire written and directed by Anubhav Sinha. It has quite a star ensemble featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Divya Dutta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prateik Babbar, and Kumud Mishra among others. Sharmaji Ki Beti (2022)

Directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, this upcoming movie will be based on the family of Sharmas that promises to strike a chord with everyone as it will portray the story of mothers, daughters, partners, and womanhood. The movie will be headlined by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in prominent roles.

