Happy Birthday Eijaz Khan: 5 TV Shows And Web Series Of The Actor That You Can Binge-Watch

Bigg Boss 14 fame Eijaz Khan turned a year older on August 28. The actor has been winning hearts since 2001 with his TV show Kkusum. The actor has appeared in more than 30 television projects and is well recognised for his leading parts in television dramas like Kkavyanjali. In addition, he has made numerous film and web series appearances. On the occasion of his birthday, check out 5 TV shows and web series of the actor:

City of Dreams

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, web series City of Dreams has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. In season 2, it is revealed that Ameya Rao Gaikwad’s rebellious daughter Poornima has taken over as the interim chief minister of Maharashtra after the death of Ashish, the projected heir to the Gaikwad political dynasty. Eijaz Khan plays the role of sub-inspector Wasim Khan in the series. Apart from him, the series also stars Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sushant Singh in lead roles. Kkavyanjali

Khan landed his first leading role on television in this Star Plus romantic drama. He played both Kkavya Nanda, the son of an industrialist, and Dr. Soham Saxena, Kkavya’s lookalike. Soham’s character, introduced after Kkavya’s murder, aids in the identification of the murderer and wins the heart of Kkavya’s widow, Anjali (Anita Hassanandani). Khan and Hassanandani were named Best On-Screen Couple at the 2005 Indian Telly Awards. Laut Aao Trisha

Laut Aao Trisha is a web series that revolves around the life of Trisha, who goes missing and her mother does everything she can to find her, revealing dark secrets about the family members in the process. The show stars Deepak Malik, Deep Patel, Abhishek Pathak, Damini Kanwal Shetty and many more. Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage is a TV show about a village man looking for a bride and a young urban girl who helps him find one. As they break stereotypes, they are constantly surprised by each other’s behaviours. The TV show garnered praise for its storyline and acting skill. The show starred Niyati Fatnani, Eijaz Khan and Maadhav Deochake in lead roles. Bhram

The lead character Alisha Khanna (Kalki Koechlin) in this psychological horror-thriller series from Zee5 has hallucinations about a young woman who passed away decades earlier. Pradeep Chaudhary, a character who is drawn to Alisha, is played by Eijaz Khan.

