Happy Birthday, Emma Stone: Most Memorable Movies of the Hollywood Actress

Hollywood actress and Academy Award winner Emma Stone turned 33 on Saturday. Starting her career in movies with American comedy Superbad in 2007, Stone has carved a niche for herself as a comedienne first and then, as an actress. With her career spanning over a decade, Stone has delivered some of the most riveting and versatile performances.

Let us take a look at some of her best works till now:

Stone won her first Oscar in the best actress category for this Damien Chazelle directorial. Stone plays Mia, a struggling young actress who is trying to land a role in a Hollywood film. Mia’s character then falls for a suave jazz pianist played by Ryan Gosling. Both Stone and Gosling are shown supporting each other through their struggles. Stone also reflects Mia’s insecurities and her optimism through her struggles in the movie.

>Birdman (2014)

Stone was part of this Oscar winning movie which starred Michael Keaton in the lead role. The actress played the role of Keaton’s daughter Sam, who is recovering from drug addiction. The movie showed Stone shedding her cute girl image which was slowly becoming a stereotype for her.

Battle of the Sexes (2017)

Soon after her Oscar-winning La La Land performance, Stone went on to star in this movie inspired from a real life incident. Stone plays the role of Billie Jean King who is renowned as one of the best players in women’s tennis. The movie is based on the incident when King decided that she and her tour mates should not be paid so much less than their male counterparts.

The film is feminist at its core and Stone is seen as a woman who is fighting for equality but also with her own sexuality. The movie also stars Steve Carell playing the role of Bobby Riggs in the finale of the film.

Easy A (2010)

Stone received her first break as a lead role in this high school teen drama. The actress plays a young spirited and brutally honest teenager in the movie. Stone steps in the shoes of Olive, a 17-year-old misfit who lies about losing her virginity, which suddenly makes her unexpectedly popular in school.

The Favourite (2018)

In this period drama set in England, Stone plays the role of Abigail. The Yorgos Lanthimos directorial also stars Olivia Colman. Stone’s character is one that conspires to dethrone the queen and make the place her own. This royal drama will certainly show you a whole new side of Stone.

