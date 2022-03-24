Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: A Playlist of His Hit Songs

Emraan Hashmi is a fantastic actor who has won hearts of millions through his unconventional roles. One of the many unique factors that could be attributed to his success has been the melodious songs in his films.

Hashmi has been part of many wonderful movies such as Jannat, Murder, Kalyug, Aksar that have churned out some of the superhit tracks in Bollywood.

We present to you a compilation of Emraan Hashmi songs that had charmed the nation during the time, and continue to do so:

Woh Lamhe

Emraan Hashmi lip syncing to this popular track exuding scintillating chemistry on-screen with Shamita Shetty is unforgettable. Sung by Atif Aslam, this romantic song Wo lamhe wo baatein from the film Zeher (2005) had been a huge hit at that time.

Ashique Banaya Aapne

A groovy, peppy number that went to become a raging hit and catapultedEmraan’s success was this title track from the movie of the same name. Duet was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Himmesh Reshammiya. Exuding sizzling on-screen chemistry, Tanushree and Emraan lent a massy appeal to the rendition.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

A song that had become a major craze among youngsters. This Emraan and Kangana starrer song sung by KK, had received unprecedented love from people. Directed by Anurag Basu, Gangster (2006) was quite a hit movie that had some amazing songs.

Tum Mile

This title track was a lovely, upbeat song sung by Neeraj Shridhar from the movie of the same name starring Soha Ali Khan and Emraan. Another gem of a song from Emraan’s film career that charmed and enthralled the audience.

Dil Ibadat

From the same movie Tum Mile this song sung by KK was hugely popular for its lyrics and soulful tune.

Pee Loon

From Once upon a Time in Mumbaai, this romantic, lovely song was, and is still widely loved.

Mohit Chauhan sung this beautiful track picturised on Prachi Desai and Emraan.

