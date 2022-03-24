Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Actor’s Upcoming and Recent movies

Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his 43rd birthday on March 24. Before debuting as an actor, Emraan also worked as an assistant director. He shot to fame with films like Murder (2004), Zeher (2005), and Gangster (2006). Emraan Hashmi has had his fair share of ups and downs in the film industry with some of his films performing average on the box office.

On the occasion of Emraan Hashmi’s birthday, here is a look at his upcoming movies:

1. Selfiee

Emraan Hashmi will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Raj Mehta’s directorial Selfiee. Both Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi took to their social media to announce their upcoming project. The shooting of the film has begun and is expected to be released later this year. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha recently joined the movie as the leading ladies.

2. Sab First Class Hai

Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a comedy film after a long time. Sab First Class Hai is expected to release later this year and is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has also written the scripts of Mubarakan, Firangi, and others.

3. Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi will portray a negative in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles from the previous films.

Recent movies of Emraan Hashmi

1. Mumbai Saga

Emraan Hashmi was seen in Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham. Mumbai Saga was released on March 19, 2021, and Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Vijay Savarkar in the action drama.

2. Chehre

Chehre is a thriller film that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmir and Krystle D’Souza. The film was released on August 27 last year in theaters, but failed to attract the audience.

3. Dybbuk

Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Samuel Isaac, an Indian Christian, in this supernatural horror film. Dybbuk was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, 2021.

