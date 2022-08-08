Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: A Look at journey of The Versatile Actor

Fahadh Faasil has become a shining star in south industry. The Malayalam star is today celebrating his 40th birthday. Apart from Malayalam films, he has already made a name in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema due to his brilliant acting. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his inspiring journey.

With his roles in Pushpa: The Rise and Kamal Hassan starrer Vikram, the actor has become a quite popular name among both Tamil and Telugu audiences. Needless to say, Fahadh’s film career is on the upswing again after a few dull years.

The actor entered the film industry with his debut film Kaiyethum Doorath (2002), which was a critical and commercial failure. Many did not know about Fahadh until the movie Bangalore Days came out, which is considered his second inning in the industry.

In his second innings, Fahadh became an A-lister in the Malayalam industry. He gave back-to-back hits with films like Joji, Kumbalangi Nights, Irul and Trance, to name a few. Later, the actor’s big projects like Pushpa: The Rise, Vikram, C U Soon, Joji and Malik gave him good recognition among Hindi-speaking audiences as well.

After his debut movie, which was directed by his father Fazil, the actor moved to the United States for five years to complete his studies. In 2009, he made a phenomenal comeback to acting with Kerala Cafe (2009), a Malayalam anthology produced by Ranjith and directed by a team of ten directors including Lal Jose, Shaji Kailas, Anwar Rasheed, Shyamaprasad, B. Unnikrishnan, Revathy, Anjali Menon, M Padmakumar, Shankar Ramakrishnan and Uday Ananthan.

In Mrityunjayam, which was the fourth segment of the anthology, Fahadh played the role of a journalist. He was next seen in the thriller Cocktail (2010), edited and directed by Arun Kumar Aravind.

Later, his performance in Sameer Tahir’s directorial debut Chappa Kurishu (2011) was praised. Fahadh’s next film, Akam (2011), was a contemporary adaptation of Malayathur Ramakrishnan’s psycho-thriller novel Yakshi. The film premiered at the Dubai International Film Festival. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor in 2012 for his performances in Chappa Kurishu and Akam.

