Happy Birthday Farah Khan: From Chaiya Chaiya, Pehla Nasha to Sheila Ki Jawani, Top 5 Songs Choreographed by Her

Farah Khan may now be a famous director, but she is still and will always be one of Bollywood’s most beloved choreographers, having had celebrities dance to her tunes for years. And her signature moves, or rather hook steps, have become quite a hit for admirers off-screen as well. She’s choreographed over 100 songs and has six Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography to her credit. She was also nominated for a National Film Award for Best Choreography. She is a director, producer, and actress in addition to being a choreographer. Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na are two of the films that she directed.

>On Farah Khan’s birthday, let’s take a look at her top five choreographed songs:

Chaiya Chaiya (Dil Se)

On top of a moving train, who could have choreographed a song? Khan once again proved why she is the finest contemporary Bollywood dance choreographer with this song. Shah Rukh Khan’s energy and Malaika Arora’s oomph were nicely paired, which won Farah the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography. She managed to pull it off in such a manner that makes you leave everything and dance to this foot-tapping song.

Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan)

Even though the film was a flop, this song was a standout. This was the first song in which Katrina Kaif performed a sultry dance number as she had never done before, and Khan made sure the song became a dance anthem.

Ghagra (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Farah gave this song a unique twist by showing the chemistry between a flirtatious teenager and a dancer. Farah Khan worked with Madhuri Dixit, the ‘Dhak Dhak’ lady, on this song after a decade, and it stole all the spotlight from the Ayan Mukherji directed film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.’

Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander)

The song that marked Khan’s debut into Bollywood as a choreographer is the classic romantic song for every ’90s kid and the one that still takes us on a nostalgic ride. The song, which stars Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka, eloquently captures the feeling of first love and romanticism.

Dhoom Taana (Om Shanti Om)

The song Dhoom Taana from Farah’s second directorial, Om Shanti Om, brings life to scenes from the golden era of Hindi classic cinema. The song, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is one of the film’s most popular and longest-running songs.

