Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Awesome Movies of the Filmmaker with Shah Rukh Khan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FARAH KHAN: Farah Khan began her career in Bollywood as a choreographer in the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. This was followed by a slew of other songs. Farah then met Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and soon, they became good friends. They have faced many highs and lows together in their long career. Farah and Shah Rukh have also worked in several movies together.

On Farah Khan’s birthday, here’s taking a look at some of her films with the superstar.

Happy New Year

Directed by Farah Khan, the action-comedy film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. Happy New Year is the ultimate underdog story, in which a group of “losers" win the hearts of millions in their quest to pull off the largest diamond heist ever. Farah Khan also goes on to make a cameo as the judge in the finale performance of the film.

Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na, released in 2004, is an action-romantic film written and directed by Farah Khan. The film also marked Farah’s debut as a director. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan in lead roles. The film shows Major Ram Sharma (Shah Rukh Khan) wanting Mission Milaap to succeed. However, other forces are opposed to that daybreak. Raghavan (Suniel Shetty) is one of them and will do whatever it takes to stop the tactical move.

Om Shanti Om

Directed and written by Farah Khan, the action-comedy film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. Om Shanti Om is about Om’s (Shah Rukh Khan) one-sided love for Shanti (Deepika Padukone). Om is a young artist in his 70s. Shanti is a shining star. He is her biggest supporter and is madly in love with her. Om aspires to be a superstar, but an incident alters his life forever.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The comedy-drama film is one of the most-loved films of Shah Rukh Khan. The movie also stars Rani Mukerji and Kajol in lead roles. Apart from them, Farah Khan also appears in a cameo where she is seen in the Neelam Show and the other scene where she is seen making fun of Kajol’s character.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role, the film was a huge success and also saw Farah Khan in a cameo role. In the movie, the filmmaker is seen making an entry as a customer that comes to the restaurant post its renovation. The movie also stars Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

