Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: A Look At Actor’s Top Five Roles

Farhan Akhtar, son of lyricist, poet Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, began his career in Bollywood by working as an assistant director in Lamhe (1991). He e made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. Akhtar has worked in a number of remarkable films to date and is often praised for his performances.

On the actor’s 48th birthday, we look at his top five performances.

Rock On!! (2008)

Farhan Akhtar made his acting debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Rock On!! and won a Filmfare Award, among others, for his performance. The story revolves around members of a defunct band called Magik, who decide to set aside their differences and get together once again for a music contest. The musical drama gave us some of the finest tracks to groove to and is still considered one of the actor’s best works.

Luck by Chance (2009)

Farhan Akhtar’s sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhter gave him his first leading role in her critically acclaimed directorial debut, Luck By Chance. The film, which also stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Hrithik Roshan, is about a struggling actor’s desire to become a movie star and the consequences of the fame.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

The Zoya Akhter-directed slice-of-life ensemble film narrates the story of three friends— Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Abhay Deol) and Imran (Farhan Akhtar), who go on a road trip across Spain before one of them commits to marriage. Akhtar won a host of Best Supporting Actor awards, including a Filmfare Award.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

The biographical sports drama sees Farhan Akhtar play the role of the legendary Indian track and field sprinter, Milkha Singh. He bagged a Filmfare Award, among others, while the feature won two National Film Awards.

The Sky Is Pink (2019)

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film tells the true story of Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), who passed away at the age of 18 after suffering from severe combined immunodeficiency since birth. Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra played the leading roles of her parents. The film is about their struggles while dealing with the health complications of Aisha.

