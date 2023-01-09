Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Heartwarming Photos and Videos of the Actor with Wife Shibani Dandekar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FARHAN AKHTAR: Farhan Akhtar is a renowned actor and filmmaker in Bollywood. Many know him for his performances in films like Rock On!! and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag while others laud him for directing hits like Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya. Farhan stays in the limelight not just because of his projects but also for his equation with his girlfriend-turned-wife Shibani Dandekar.

The actor was previously married to celebrity stylist Adhuna Bhabani. They even share two daughters - Akira and Shakya. However, the duo announced separation in 2016.

Sometime later, Farhan was spotted with VJ-actress Shibani Dandekar. They reportedly started dating in 2018 and four years later, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. On Farhan’s birthday today, here’s look at actor’s special moments with Shibani.

Couple who work out together, stay together. Agreed? (Image: Instagram)

It is always fun when Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are around. This video with her sister Anusha “says it all." (Image: Instagram)

