Happy Birthday Farida Jalal: 10 Interesting Facts About the Veteran Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FARIDA JALAL: One of the most versatile Indian actresses, Farida Jalal has made her mark in Indian cinema playing all kinds of characters. The veteran artist started her journey in the 1960s as a child artist. With Aradhana (1969), Farida gave one of the biggest hits of her career where she starred alongside Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore.

She played the role of Rishi Kapoor`s mentally disabled girlfriend in the 1973 film Bobby. It was believed to be one of the most compelling performances of the actress’s career. She won the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 1995 cult film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

She also featured in popular daily soaps like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993), and Jeanie and JuJu (2013). In the 1990s and the early 2000s, Farida became a household name for playing strong female characters and numerous motherly roles

On the occasion of Farida Jalal’s birthday, let’s go through some lesser known facts of her life:

1. Farida Jalal was born in New Delhi on March 14, 1949.

2. She did her schooling from St Joseph`s Convent in Panchgani.

3. She won a Talent Hunt at the Filmfare Awards Ceremony.

4. She debuted in films as a child artist with Chaudhvin Ka Chand in 1963.

5. Farida made her first acting debut as an adult actor in Taqdeer in 1967.

6. She shot a five-minute scene at the Mumbai Airport for Amitabh Bachchan’s Don in 1978 but makers decided to remove it as her role was increasing the duration.

7. Farida was married to actor Tarbez Barmavar. They met on the sets of the film Jeevan Rakha and tied the knot in November 1978. Tarbez died in 2003.

8. The couple’s son named Yaseen Jalal is currently pursuing a career in films as a director.

9. One of her career best roles came with the 1994 film Mammo. She played the lead in the Shyam Benegal directorial and won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress.

10. Farida essayed a very promising character as Naani on a serial named Shararat (2003-2009), in which her role was widely appreciated.

