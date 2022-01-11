Home » News » Movies » Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: 10 Times The Actress Raised Fashion Bar

Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: 10 Times The Actress Raised Fashion Bar

Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: A look at some of her best social media posts. (Images: Instagram)
Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: A look at some of her best social media posts. (Images: Instagram)

Birthday girl Fatima Sana Shaikh look adorable in whatever she wears. These pictures are the proof.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: January 11, 2022, 08:14 IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this cute picture of herself in a brown oversized sweater, a woollen beanie and a fenny pack.

Fatima made heads turn in a velvet blue outfit. As mentioned in the caption, she awkwardly posed for a picture in her off-shoulder outfit.

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Here, Fatima flaunted her long, curly locks like a crown. Don’t miss her geometrical semi-formal outfit.

Fatima picked this gorgeous blue off-shoulder gown for the promotions of her Netflix anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans.

Fatima loves to step out in a nine-yard of grace and elegance. She paired this white and pink chiffon saree with a pink blouse.

Another picture of the actress that makes her Instagram account stand out is her red pants and suit.

Fatima looked nothing less than a diva in this black and golden kaftan dress.

Fatima’s selfie moment from her lockdown diaries.

This is a still from her film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Fatima looked stunning in a Falguni Shane’s Peacock sequin dress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: January 11, 2022, 07:45 IST