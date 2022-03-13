Geeta Basra Singh, the svelte former actress who featured in Bollywood films such as The Train and Zila Ghaziabad, turns 38 on March 13. Married to Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh since 2015, the beautiful couple has two children (Hinaya and Jovan).

On the occasion of her birthday, let’s browse through her Instagram photo gallery that gives a glimpse into her happy family life:

Seeking blessings in the Golden temple, Geeta could be seen beaming with joy as she posed with her family. She captioned it as “My whole world in one frame".

Captioned as ‘In the driver’s seat’, Geeta dropped this photo taken during her vacation. What a lovely, fun photo of the family taking a camel ride.

Geeta had a surprise virtual bridal shower and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her husband and all her friends, family for the sweet gesture.

The actress shared an adorable photo of Harbhajan, Hinaya and herself with a beautiful caption- “All that matters is this."

Advertisement

The couple announced their second pregnancy with these beautiful photos where all three of them could be seen twinning in blue.

On her mother’s birthday, the actress shared some heartwarming photos. Here Geeta could be seen with her mother and daughter.

Geeta’s close bond with her parents and siblings. This gorgeous photo is from her chooda ceremony.

She wished her husband a happy birthday with this sweet photo of all of them cuddling each other.

Happy Birthday, Geeta Basra Singh.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.