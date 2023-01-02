Happy Birthday, Gippy Grewal: A Look At Punjabi Singer-Actor’s Journey To Stardom

Gippy Grewal is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The talented celebrity from Punjab has kept his best foot forward in every department, be it music, acting, writing or production. He is primarily known for churning out hit dance numbers like Angreji Beat and Phulkari. Even though Gippy had no formal training in music, he is billed as one of the top Punjabi singers. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about Gippy, who made a mark in the Hindi film Industry as well.

The Days of struggle:

Before embarking on his journey in the entertainment industry, Gippy had to endure harsh challenges. In an interview with a portal, Gippy revealed that he and his wife Ravneet Kaur had to do a range of jobs like mopping floors, making sandwiches and selling newspapers. He also had to work for 8-9 hours in a marble-making factory. Despite the tough nature of these jobs, the Where Baby Where singer enjoyed working.

Debut Album

After going through the struggling phase, Gippy made his debut with the album Chakkh Lay, which comprised songs like College, Gandasi, Doriya and Mitran Ch Vair. The album also included numbers like Ladi Ladi, Peeng, Koka and Sohniyan. This album struck a chord with audiences and made Gippy an overnight sensation in the Punjabi Music Industry.

Tasting Success

After the success of this album, there was no turning back for Gippy, who was willing to try his luck in acting as well. He played the role of an antagonist in his debut movie Mel Karade Rabba, which was released on July 16, 2010. This movie was the remake of the Hindi film Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein and was a box office hit.

Other projects

Gippy also provided his voiceover to the character Jack (Jai Courtney) in the Punjabi version of the Hollywood film, A Good Day To Die Hard, which featured Bruce Willis in the lead role.

Gippy is currently gearing up for his web series Outlaw, directed by Baljit Singh Deo. Its release date has not been revealed yet.

