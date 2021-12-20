Happy Birthday Govinda: Best Dance Numbers of the Iconic Star

As ‘Hero No. 1’ - every one of Govinda’s flicks and avatars had a song that would go down in dance history! Furthermore, Govinda’s amazing dancing manoeuvres assured that your gaze was fixed on him alone. Songs from his flicks caught the spirit of the 1990s and early 2000s in such a way that Govinda numbers may stand on their own as a genre on your playlist. Whether you’re looking for something upbeat, inspirational, or simply a list of tunes to dance to, take your pick from our top favourite Govinda songs as the actor celebrates his birthday tomorrow on December 21.

Soni De Nakhre

Advertisement

Nobody is more Govinda than the man himself. The iconic dancer partnered with Bollywood’s Dabang, Salman Khan in a romantic comedy that had the audience in stitches. There were many unforgettable moments throughout the film, as well as songs that you couldn’t get out of your brain. Also, who can forget the one and only’s goofy dancing move.

Kisi Disco Mein Jaye

‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaye’ is a fun song that has Govinda and Raveena Tandon dancing together. Govinda and Raveena move their bodies smoothly when dancing to the song, especially when there is the recurrent ‘Unh’ undertone. It quickly became famous in clubs. Govinda’s fame skyrocketed as a result. Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja even got into the swing of this song in 2017, when they danced to it at a family wedding. The song was apparently shot in a single day.

Advertisement

Husn Hai Suhana

Advertisement

‘Husn Hai Suhana’ is a fast-paced dance number featuring Govinda along with Karisma Kapoor. Both actors’ performances were an instant hit. Govinda and Karisma have quick moves in the song that complement both the rhymes and the melody. Throughout the song, Govinda, in particular, spins around and shakes his body like a pro. The song’s choreographer was Ganesh Acharya.

Aapke Aa Jane Se

‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ features the popular duo Govinda and Neelam dancing amid the icy highlands. Govinda’s steps change from western to Indian, as does Rajesh Roshan’s music. A video of Madhya Pradesh professor Sanjeev Srivastava grooving to this song went popular on social media platforms a few years ago. This talented dancer has said that Govinda is his idol.

Ankhiyon se Goli Mare

The insane dance moves in ‘Dulhe Raja,’ featuring Govinda and Raveena Tandon, took their quirkiness to a whole new level. Govinda and Raveena’s pair was already a superhit and this song added another feather to their hat. Sonu Nigam’s cheerful ballad was a super hit at the time, with many couples swaying to the sounds.

This song is still the heart and soul of the dancer hidden in Millenial bodies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.