Happy Birthday Gulzar: Five Iconic Songs Penned by Lyricist That Can Never Grow Old

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GULZAR: Indian poet and lyricist Gulzar is known all across the country for his exemplary contribution to Hindi Cinema. In his career span of over seven decades, the legendary lyricist has earned several accolades including an Academy Award, a Grammy, and about five National Film Awards. To pay tribute to his notable work in the industry, the government of India also felicitated him with the Padma Bhushan back in 2013. Today, the evergreen personality is celebrating his 88th birthday.

On this special occasion, here we have compiled five iconic songs penned by Gulzar that can never grow old.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi

Penned by Gulzar, Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi features in the tracklist of the 1975 released movie Aandhi starring Sanjeev Kumar, Suchitra Sen, and Om Shivpuri in the lead roles. The romantic number was composed by music maestro RD Burman and received vocals from the iconic duo Lata Mangeskar and Kishore Kumar. The lyrics of the song capture the essence of unrequited love. Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi

Lyricist Gulzar highlights how one should take all life’s curveballs with a bright smile in this iconic number from Masoom. While the female version of the song is crooned by Lata Mangeskar, the male version has received the melodious voice of Anup Ghoshal. Picturized on Naseeruddin Shah, Urmila Matondkar, and Shabana Azmi, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi is composed by RD Burman. Jai Ho

With peppy beats, Jai Ho is an energetic number from the hit movie Slumdog Millionaire. While the lyrics given by Gulzar are focused on living life to the fullest, the high-tempo number is crooned by Sukhwinder Singh in collaboration with AR Rahman, Mahalakshmi Iyer, and Vijay Prakash. Meanwhile, musician Tanvi apart from lending her vocals also assisted Gulazar in penning down the track. Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji

Gulzar expresses his philosophical take on the human heart in this mellow rendition of the movie Ishqiya. Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and composed by music director Vishal Bharadwaj. Koi Hota Jisko Apna

Featuring the music of the 1971 film Mere Apne, this soulful song is crooned by the legendary Kishore Kumar. Composed by Salil Chowdhury, lyricist Gulzar dedicated this song to all those who got away. It aptly captured the feeling of yearning for a person in life.

