Happy Birthday Gurmeet Choudhary: Special Moments of the Ramayan Actor on Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary has featured in many TV dramas and reality shows and is mainly known for his role in Ramayan (2008-2009). The actor has been married to Ramayan co-star Debina Bonnerjee since 2011. On his birthday, let’s dive into his Instagram.

1. In above photo, Gurmeet is seen wearing cool purple sunglasses and a neon T-shirt. The caption of the picture, “Sometimes all you need is a little splash of colours" goes very well with the picture.

Advertisement

2. Gurmeet was twinning with his wife Debina on Valentine’s Day. Debina is pregnant with her 3rd child.

3. Gurmeet is a dog lover, and this photo with his pet Pablo certainly made everyone’s morning good.

4. Twinning again with his wife, Gurmeet used the occasion to announce his wife’s pregnancy on February 9, with the caption, “Choudhary junior coming soon."

5. Gurmeet strikes a pose as he gets out of his car. He is seen smiling wide from ear to ear in the picture.

Advertisement

6. Gurmeet was recently seen in a new music video titled ‘Tumse Pyar Karke’. The romantic song was released on February 1.

7. Wearing a white kurta and holding the national flag, Gurmeet wished everyone on the occasion of Republic Day.

8. Gurmeet is a big believer. Folding hands and praying, Gurmeet shared this picture of him in front of Indian guru Paramahansa Yogananda.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.