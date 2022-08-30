Happy Birthday Guru Randhawa: Top 5 Songs of the Singer to Add to Your Playlist | WATCH

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GURU RANDHAWA: Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has turned 31 today, August 30. Guru Randhawa is a top musician, renowned for his catchy tunes in songs like Dance Meri Rani, Baby Girl, Nain Ta Heere, Patola and more. The Punjabi musician is primarily known for his work in Punjabi and Bollywood music and he has gained international recognition after collaborating with the American rapper Pitbull.

On the occasion of Guru Randhawa’s song, here’s a look at the singer’s top songs that you must add to your travel or party playlist.

High Rated Gabru

The song, High Rated Gabru, was released in July 2017. The song is loved by fans for its catchy tune and quirky lyrics and has more than 1 billion views on YouTube. The song was sung by Guru Randhawa and composed by Manj Musik.

Lahore

The song, Lahore, was released in the year 2018. Ever since its release, the song has been trending amongst youngsters. The song has over 1 billion views on its official YouTube video. The song which is all about being smitten in love, was highly praised by the audience.

Suit Suit

Suit Suit, was first made public by Guru Randhawa in association with Arjun. Currently, there are over 488 million views on the song’s original version on YouTube. Later, the song was included in the movie, Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan Khan. The singer received rave reviews for his musical composition.

Made In India

Guru Randhawa’s song Made In India was one of the most lovely compositions. Guru sings about appreciating his loving partner’s Indian identity while the music video includes Tehran-born actress Elnaz Norouzi. The song has garnered over 596 million views on YouTube since it was released in June 2018.

Slowly Slowly

The upbeat peppy song, Slowly Slowly, featuring Pitbull made headlines ever since it made its release on YouTube. For all Pitbull and Randhawa lovers, the music video is a complete audiovisual delight. T-Series’ entry into the worldwide music industry as it seeks to become global is marked by this cross-cultural collaboration between the two, which was filmed in Miami by director Gifty.

