Happy Birthday Harshdeep Kaur: Watch Top 5 Mesmerizing and Soulful Songs by 'Sufi Ki Sultana'

Harshdeep Kaur, popularly known as ‘Sufi Ki Sultana’, shot to fame with her beautiful rendition of Ek Onkar in the movie Rang De Basanti. Owing to her unique voice texture and ability to add a Sufi twist to the Hindi songs, the Bollywood singer has emerged to be the favorite of the music directors as well as the audiences. Apart from singing in various Indian languages (Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Urdu), the soulful singer sang for 127 hours for a Hollywood film directed by Danny Boyle. The track was called R.I.P composed by A.R.Rahman. Let’s take a look at her top 5 songs on her birthday:

>Zaalima: Kaur’s rendition of the beautiful song ‘Zaalima’ along with Arijit Singh was pitch perfect in the film Raees. Picturised on Shahrukh Khan and Mahira Khan, this romantic song was composed by JAM8. Kaur’s voice was an asset for this track.

Advertisement

>Dilbaro: It was a melancholic, heartwarming song from the movie Raazi that Kaur sang amazingly. The song won audiences’ hearts. The music was composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

>Katiya Karoon: From Imtiaz Ali’s movie Rockstar, this upbeat track was composed by Rahman. Kaur sang this song with such innocence and expression that it touched every listener. The combination of Punjabi beats and soulful ballad was beautifully captured by Kaur.

Advertisement

>Nachde Ne Saare: This was from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. A superhit dance track sung by Kaur proves her versatility as a singer. She has command over sufi style songs, soft romantic tracks, as well as the groovy dance numbers.

>Jugni: From the movie Cocktail, this song had become the nation’s party favorite. The terrific singer that Kaur is, it was but natural that she would do complete justice to this rock ballad. Both Kaur and Arif Lohar made this song so powerful and enigmatic.

Some of her other superhit songs include Bari Barsi (Band Baaja Baaraat), Kabira (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani), Jalte Diye (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo), Twist Kamariya (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Heer (Jab Tak Hai Jaan).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.