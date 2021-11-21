Happy Birthday, Helen: 5 Iconic Dance Numbers Of The Veteran Actress

Helen Ann Richardson Khan popularly known as Helen is a Bollywood actress and dancer known for her groovy songs and dance moves. The actress has been a part of 700 films over a career span of 70 years. Helen is often referred to as one of the most popular dancers of her time. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 for her contribution to Indian cinema. On the occasion of the legendary actress’ 83rd birthday, here are her top 5 most memorable dance numbers.

>O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan

Sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, the song O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan featured Helen along with popular Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor. Helen gained immense popularity for her outfits and her look in the song.

>Yeh Mera Dil

Directed by Chandra Barot, the film Don (1978) featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. It was one of the films that catapulted Amitabh Bachchan to stardom. Helen played the character of Kamini Arora in the film, and her dance performance on Yeh Mera Dil was highly praised by the audience.

>Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu

From the film Howrah Bridge (1958), the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu was sung by Geeta Dutt featuring Helen as a flirtatious Chinese Dancer from Shanghai. Although the actress is known for many of her dance numbers, Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu was the first major hit for Helen, which also rejuvenated Geeta Dutt’s career as a singer.

>Mehbooba Mehbooba

From the cult Bollywood film Sholay (1975), Mehbooba Mehbooba is another iconic song you must play at a Bollywood party. Helen is a sight to behold in the song that was sung and composed by RD Burman. Over the years, the song has been extensively remixed and recreated.

>Aao Na Gale Lagao Na

If it wasn’t for Helen, no Bollywood actress could have nailed to gracefully dance on a romantic pop song like Aao Na Gale Lagao Na. Featuring Rajesh Khanna and Helen, the song is sung by Asha Bhosle. The song featured in the film Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972).

