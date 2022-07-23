Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: Ashiq Banaya Aapne to Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, A Playlist of His Memorable Songs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HIMESH RESHAMMIYA: Himesh Reshammiya has never missed a chance to win over the hearts of people with his immaculate voice. From his looks to skills, he is a master of numerous traits. Besides being a playback singer, Himesh is a music director, producer, songwriter as well as actor. He hit the pinnacle of his career in the late 2000s, contributing to some of Bollywood’s most well-known dance numbers and altering the nature of the music business.

The playback singer, who was born on July 23, started his career as the music director for the 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He has also tried his hand at acting in films like The Xpose and Aap Kaa Surroor.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s listen to some of his memorable songs:

Ashiq Banaya Aapne

Himesh made his playback singing debut with this song, which served as the film’s title tune. He captivated the entire country with the astounding stretched note he took in this song that later became his signature mark.

Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri

This song from the movie Phir Hera Pheri is impossible to forget, regardless of how old it gets. There is something about Himesh’s style of singing and the offbeat hip-hop music in the background which keeps one hooked to this song and makes them want to hear it on loop.

Chalao Na Naino Se

This song from the movie Bol Bachchan is one of Himesh’s best songs which makes people want to hit the stage.

Naam Hai Tera

The tune and the lyrics of Naam Hai Tera can never get slipped out of a music lover’s mind. Interestingly, Deepika got her first break in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

This song is a true definition of a party song. Himesh transformed party music with some of his foot-tapping songs and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of them. The song garnered a lot of love after its release and left his fans impressed.

