Happy Birthday Hiten Tejwani: Know How The Actor Met His Wife Gauri Pradhan

Television actor Hiten Tejwani, best known for his rendition of Mihir in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily sopa Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is celebrating his 48th birthday today, on March 5. Apart from being a prominent name in the Hindi television industry for his acting skills, Hiten is known for his calm and simple nature.

Very few know that Hiten married twice. His first marriage was unsuccessful and now the actor is married to actress Gauri Pradhan and is the father of twins- Naveen and Katya.

Talking about his first marriage during a recent interview, the actor shared why he divorced his wife. The actor’s first marriage was an arranged marriage and he got married under family pressure. However, their marriage did not last long and the couple decided to separate after 11 months.

“I was struggling to earn a name in the industry and was not able to devote my time to my wife, which she deserved. It is said that love happens after marriage in arranged marriages, but it never happened in my case," said Hiten.

After 3 years of divorce, Hiten fell in love with Gauri and the couple got married on 29 April 2003.

The two met on the sets of Kutumb though it is said that Hiten and Gauri first met at the airport. After the breakup of his first marriage, in 1999 Hiten was going to Bangalore for the shooting of an ad film when he met Gauri at the airport.

Born in Maharashtra on March 5, 1974, Hiten entered the entertainment industry in 2000 with Ghar Ek Mandir. After this, he appeared in many serials like Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Kusum and Pavitra Rishta. Later, Hiten was also seen in the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 11.

On the work front, Hiten has multiple projects in his kitty. The actor will soon be seen in a short film titled Coffee Bug, playing a gray shade character. After this, he will be seen in a web show titled Swaanng.

Apart from this, he will be seen in the film Ardh with Rubina Dilaik, which will be released on the OTT platform.

