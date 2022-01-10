Home » News » Movies » Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Superstar Who Is Undisputed Men’s Style Icon

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Superstar Who Is Undisputed Men’s Style Icon

(Image: Instagram)
(Image: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: On the actor’s 48th birthday, we take a look at some of his iconic and stylish looks that made a fashion statement in Bollywood.

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: January 10, 2022, 11:02 IST

1. Hrithik Roshan has impressed the fashion industry as well as his fan with tailored outfits, and on-trend outerwear choices

2. Hrithik’s wardrobe colours mainly include blue, olive, black, grey, white, brown, and khaki.

3. The actor’s name is practically synonymous with menswear God.

4. He is known for his classic yet unconventional outfits.

5. Hrithik is mostly seen in solid plain colours, but he is always open to experimenting by mismatching colours.

6. Hrithik’s charm in this gorgeous click is unbeatable.

7. The 47-year old actor sets the temperature soaring with his every photo shoot.

8. From smartest of formal suits….

9. … to turning heads at Mumbai airport, in a white T-shirt and some sneakers, Hrithik is a style icon.

10. To share his love for men clothing with fans, the actor even started his brand - HRX

Here’s wishing a very happy Birthday to Hrithik Roshan.

