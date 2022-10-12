Happy Birthday Hussain Kuwajerwala: Lesser-known Facts About the Actor and His Journey on Television

Hussain Kuwajerwala started his career with modelling before going on to feature in popular television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan. Hussain soon became a household name. His charming looks and acting skills established him in the television industry. Hussain also anchored TV shows like Indian Idol and Nach Baliye among many others. The actor also moved to the big screen in 2013.

On his birthday today, let’s take a look at some of lesser known facts about Hussain Kuwajerwala:

Hussain was featured in the musical Zangoora- The Gypsy Prince which was staged at Kingdom of dreams in Gurgaon. It also starred Gauahar Khan, Sadanand Patil, and Kashmira Irani and was choreographed by Shaimak Dawar. He participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (2015) along with Ashish Chaudhary and Meiyang Chang among others. He played the role of ‘Gattu’ in the popular TV serial Hum Paanch. He has starred in popular serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi, Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Sarhadein and Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo and, reality shows like Khullja Sim Sim, Indian Idol, Kalakarz, Nach Baliye, Dance Premiere League, and Shabaash India among others. He has been nominated by the Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actor in the lead role for Kumkum. He has co-hosted certain segments of a show titled, ‘Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi’ with the Bollywood legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He won the reality show- Nach Baliye, with his wife Tina Kuwajerwala. Hussain made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 release sci-fi movie, Shree. He played the title role in the film Hussain collaborated with various TV Stars for a video called Waqt. He was last seen on ‘Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein With Alia’ on SAB TV during lockdown.

