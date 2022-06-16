Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: Latest and Upcoming Movies of Love Aaj Kal Director

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers and writers in Bollywood. He is known for creating characters and plots that are passionately real and raw. If there is anyone who understands modern romance and knows how to paint it on the big screen, it is him. Many of his directed movies have become commercially successful. As the filmmaker turns 51, here are some of his upcoming and latest works.

Chamkeela

Imtiaz Ali acquired the rights of the biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila, who was known as the Elvis of the Punjabi music industry. The biopic titled Chamkeela will showcase the lives of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur, who were assassinated in 1988. The case still remains unsolved. According to media reports, Imtiaz has roped in Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh for the lead roles. Thai Massage

Another movie in the pipeline is Thai Massage, for which, Imtiaz has honed the hat of a producer. The movie is set in Ujjain and Thailand and is about a 70-year-old man who is suffering from erectile dysfunction. The movie stars Gajraj Rao, Divyendu Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav and is scheduled to release on August 26 this year. Love Aaj Kal

His latest works include Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie is a rendition of the 2009 movie of the same name, which was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. Although the movie’s plot was somewhat similar to the original one, it had elements of a more refined Imtiaz Ali.

Imtiaz Ali has, time and again, given proof of his work through hits like Highway, Jab We Met, and Rockstar. The writer-director recently forayed into the OTT world with a web-series titled She. The series was released on Netflix in 2020.

