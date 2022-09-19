Happy Birthday Isha Koppikar: Top 5 Movies of the Bollywood's Ultimate Khallas Girl!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ISHA KOPPIKAR: Known as the ‘Khallas girl’ of Bollywood, Isha Koppikar began her career with the 1995 Miss Indian contest where she won the Miss Talent crown. Thereafter, she featured in a slew of ad films before finally making her way into Bollywood. She rose to fame with her item song in director Ram Gopal Varma’s Company. Over the years, Isha has featured in several films portraying a variety of characters on screen. Here’s a list of a few of her Bollywood movies:

Fiza

This crime-thriller movie stars Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, and Isha Koppikar in key roles. The movie was set against the backdrop of the 1993 Bombay riots. Fiza, played by Karisma, goes on a trail to find her brother, Amaan. Years later, when Amaan returns home, he is haunted by the past and struggles to live peacefully. The movie was directed by Khalid Mohamed. 36 China Town

Directed by Abbas Mastan, the film revolves around the murder of a rich casino owner, played by Isha, at her home, 36, China Town. The investigation suspects multiple people with independent motives for the murder. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, and Isha Koppikar among a few. Shabri

The movie revolves around the life of a flour mill owner Shabri, played by Isha Koppikar, who becomes the first crime lady in Mumbai. She enters the world of crime after killing a cop who had murdered her brother and attempted to rape her. The movie is directed by Lalit Marathe, and also features Raj Arjun and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi

Director Kaushik Ghatak’s Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi features Isha as a middle-class girl who falls in love with a rich boy. However, on the day of her engagement her father dies, and she has to make sacrifices to take care of the family. The movie narrates IIsha’s struggle or whether or not she is eventually able to get married to the love of her life. The film stars Sonu Sood opposite Isha Koppikar.



Kya Kool Hain Hum

Director Sangeeth Sivan’s2005 release Kya Hai Hum revolves around two friends played by Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Isha plays the role of a cop who is on a mission to nab serial killers and incidentally crosses paths with these two friends. The comedy film eventually went on to become a successful franchise.

