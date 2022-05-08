Happy Birthday Iswarya Menon: Top Movies of the Beautiful South Indian Actress

Iswarya Menon turns 26 today. The actress predominantly works in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. Iswarya was first seen in a Tamil soap opera, Thendral, and later debuted in 2012 in a Tamil comedy film, ‘Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi".

The actress, also known as Akshara Menon, has done various genres of movies in her career. Besides, she will be seen in the movies Nikhil 19 and Vezham this year.

On her birthday, here’s enlisting the top movies of Iswarya Menon you must watch:

Advertisement

Naan Sirithal (Tamil)

This popular comedy-drama was directed by Raana and released in 2020, starring Hip-hop Tamizha Adhi, Iswarya Menon, and K.S. Ravikumar. In this movie, Iswarya Menon played the character of Ankitha. Tamizh Padam 2 (Tamil)

This movie was a Tamil parody film released in 2018. This movie was directed by C. S. It featured Shiva, Disha Pandey, Ajay Rathnam, Manobala, and Iswarya Menon in the lead roles. Veera (Tamil)

This movie by K. Rajaraman was released in 2018. In the movie, the actress played the lead role of Renuka, Kreshna Sekhar played the role of Veeramuthu, and Karuna Karan played Pachamuthu. Monsoon Mangoes (Malayalam)

Actress Iswarya Menon made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the film “Monsoon Mangoes" in 2016. This was a romantic flick where Iswarya portrayed the character of Rekha, who is a sovereign and practical woman. This movie was directed by Aby Varghese and also featured Fahad Fazil, Vijay Raaz, and Vinay Fortt. Namo Boothama (Kannada)

This 2014 movie, directed by Murali, was based on a horror story, featuring Anaswara Kumar, Iswarya Menon, and Komal Kumar. It was a remake of the Tamil film Yaamirukka Bayamey, which itself was based on the Korean movie “The Quiet Family." Apple Penne (Tamil)

This 2013 movie was directed by R.K. Kalaimani and features Iswarya Menon, Vatsan C.R., and Roja Selvamani. The storyline was based on a beautiful mother-daughter relationship, where the actress was portrayed as the daughter of Roja. Dasavala (Kannada)

Iswarya entered the Kannada film industry with the movie Dasavala and was well appreciated for her work. This movie was directed by M S Ramesh and released in 2013. This movie became an instant hit with the performance of Iswarya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.