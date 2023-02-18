Member of the iconic K-Pop Boyband BTS, Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope is loved beyond measure. And for good reason. Not only is he the mood maker of BTS, but he is extremely talented as an artist. Time and again, the rapper has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. He has made a name for himself as a skilled rapper, an extraordinary producer, and an exceptional performer. As fans around the world gear up to celebrate Hobi Day, let’s take a closer look at the impact his skills, hard work, and talent have left on the music industry:

Arson

Just as the title of the song suggested, J-Hope let the world have a glimpse of the fiery beginning of his career as a solo artist. The 2020 release was a part of his debut studio album Jack in the Box. The members of the ARMY enjoyed as the rapper sent a loud and clear message: he is artistically on fire and nothing is going to stop him. Even if people ask him to slow down, he is going to keep going. Not that fans are complaining either.

Chicken Noodle Soup

This peppy collaboration with Becky G was the BTS member’s take on the 2006 dance floor hit by DJ Webstar and Young B. Now add to it the trilingual twist and fans have a song that they cannot stop grooving to. No one can help but bop their head along as J-Hope and Becky G show off their impeccable vocals, insane rap skills, and highly synchronized dance moves. No one can blame the Maknae line of BTS for trying to make dance covers of the song literally everywhere on their trip to New Zealand during Bon Voyage season 4.

Blue Side

Hobi showed off his insane musical talent with his first mix tape Hope World. What the fans dubbed the “Hixtape” gave the perfect glimpse of the rapper’s cheery personality with how upbeat it sounded. Yet a glance at the lyrics showed how much more their favourite artist is than his on-camera persona. This slow track was the perfect end to the wonderful journey fans had been through. There was no surprise that Hope World helped J-Hope earn the title of the highest entry for a solo K-Pop act after it debuted on the Billboard 200

Intro: Boy Meets Evil

Going all the way back to the Wings Era, this has to be one of the songs that caught many members of the ARMY by surprise. No one was planning on witnessing the perfect blend of the haunting melody and the use of distorted vocals. The dark and brooding atmosphere was not something fans had associated with J-Hope. But it went on to show how diverse his skills are. Add to that the top-notch production for the music video, exceptional dance skills, powerful storytelling, and symbolic imagery, how can one ever move on from this masterpiece?

Trivia: Just Dance

Just the catchy chorus and infectious beats are enough to get the fans grooving but this solo track from the BTS’ 2018 album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer is more than what meets the eye. The deeply personal lyrics ask the members of the ARMY to let go of their worries and just dance freely, even if just for a moment. Of course, his own experience as a dancer has shaped the song to be what it is and it is also evident in the high-energy dance performance that is highly complex and visually engaging. This song is a true testament to J-Hope’s skill as a musician and performer.

The BTS member has rightly earned the love and admiration of fans around the world for his talent, dedication, and positive attitude. With the chart-topping music he has continued producing, his impact is going to be felt in the music industry for years to come.

