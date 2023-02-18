BTS member J-Hope is known for carrying out fashionable outfits with great ease.
When it comes to experimenting with fashion, the 'Daydream' rapper never fails to surprise his fans. From oversized asymmetric cardigans to sweatpants and beanies, this BTS member's wardrobe is a collection of distinct elements. But what makes it more appealing is the star's apt way of using accessories.
As he celebrates his 29th birthday (30th as per the Korean culture) on Saturday, here’s a quick look at some of his stunning style statements that you can take inspiration from.
Bold aesthetics often takes the top place in J-Hope’s wardrobe and the BTS member aced it during the Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2023. He opted for a zip-up jacket over a silky button-up shit and trousers that were entirely covered in camo print. He accessorized the look with chunky burgundy sneakers and a subtle neckpiece.
J-Hope also rocked Dior’s grey pleated look during the Paris Fashion week. What stole the limelight was the outfit’s skirt detailing and the silver choker.
For the Golden Disc Awards, Hobi wore this sleek white jacket with grey trousers.
J-Hope’s New Year kick-started with an energetic performance at Rocking Eve in New York for which he wore an ivory sweater paired with loose trousers and a matching hat. What stole the limelight was his pink boots.
At the MAMA Awards, the BTS member opted for a crisp ironed formal look. His finely tailored suit was accentuated with perfectly gelled hair and statement black sunglasses.
J-Hope opted for a perfectly tailored suit with a black tie and matching boots for visiting The White House in the US.
During the Permission To Dance Tour in Las Vegas, J-Hope appeared on stage in a black blazer worn over a sheer t-shirt.
Here, J-Hope shows us how to layer in style during winter to brave the chilly weather. He matched his plain bac tee with a sports jacket and comfy trousers. A beanie and statement shoes rounded off his entire look.
Here, the flamboyant boy of BTS can be seen acing a signature Louis Vuitton look.