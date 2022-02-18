Happy Birthday J-Hope: Times Hobi Proved He's BTS Members' Most Supportive and Reliable Friend

The first time that BTS member J-Hope introduced himself as our ‘Hope’ and assured us that we would be his ‘Hope’, we knew our lives were about to change. It has been over eight years since the BTS member brought sunshine into our lives with his chirpy and goofy personality and not once has Hobi failed to lift our spirits, even during the pandemic. However, that’s not the only thing he has taught us. J-Hope, who celebrates his 28th birthday (international age) on Friday, has shown what a great friend he is.

Over the years, through hundreds of concerts and many, many episodes of Run BTS, In The Soop and Bon Voyage, Hobi has shone as the best friend we all have/crave for. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is among BTS members’ biggest cheerleaders. One of the many examples is the numerous times J-Hope as celebrated RM as the leader. Be it helping the group translate their thoughts perfectly in English or carrying the weight of the team and expectations from the world on his shoulders, Hobi doesn’t forget to remind Namjoon that he’s doing a good job.

But he would also stand up for you the moment he realises you are being treated wrongly.

Hoseok is also the perfect friend who hypes you up with everything you do. Take his Instagram comments as an example, Hobi always tries to drop some of the nicest comments on every member’s posts. A recent incident was Hobi calling Jin ‘The Little Prince’ after the Moon singer shared a few pictures of himself.

Or for that matter, the countless times he has turned up as the most supportive friend when a member drops a song or a cover online. He never fails to share a picture of the song that the member has just released along with his raving review of the song. Or even send a coffee truck!

He also tends to blend himself according to every member’s personality effortlessly. Have you seen not seen how Suga changes when he is around J-Hope? From bringing a different side out of a member to helping members embrace themselves for their goofy selves, much like Maknae members Jimin, V and Jungkook, Hobi feels like a stroke of white colour on a canvas that can stand out on its own but also merges with other colours of Bangtan.

Namjoon has often spoken about how reliable J-Hope as a friend and BTS member is and how he helped him with his leadership duties. So much so that when Hobi wanted to leave the group, the BTS leader told Big Hit not to let him go for BTS needed Hobi.

Hoseok also doesn’t shy away from sharing his things. On several occasions, the Maknae line has been seen impressed with Hobi’s style and even requested him to lend his accessories. Hobi has shared his things without thinking twice.

Another thing that makes Hobi a great friend is that he would go to any extent to show that he loves, cares and supports your dreams and celebrate your wins like his own.

You know the BTS birthday boy would move the sun and moon for the members and ARMYs if he could or even drop a comment on a Weverse post if that was all it is would take to get them to eat!

If not for anything, Hobi wants you to be a better person, be it the BTS members or the ARMY. Don’t change, Hoseok, and a very happy birthday from News18!

