'Happy Birthday Jaan': Actor Mansi Naik's Romantic Post for Husband Pradip Kharera

Marathi actor Manasi Naik, famous for her movie song Baghtoy Rickshawala and movies such as Murder Meshtri, has shared a post on social media with her husband, boxer Pradip Kharera. The photo she posted is regarding the birthday celebration of her husband. The post has over 16,000 likes and wishes are pouring in from her fans.

Mansi Naik has called him ‘Meri jana’ and said that she wants to be with him all her life. You can see the post here:

The post shows Pradip and Mansi standing on a farm, with the latter in a pink saree and mangal sutra around her neck. The two look very much in love, with the actor all smiles in front of the camera.

Mansi Naik got married to Pradip Kharera in January 2021. Both have a large fan base on social media, and they keep sharing photos of their special occasions.

Mansi Naik has been in the Marathi film industry for a while now. She has shown her acting chops to perfection in films like ‘Kutumb’, ‘Ekta-Ek Power’, ‘Teen Baika Fajiti Aika’, ‘Jabardast’, ‘Dholaki’, ‘Murder Mestri’, ‘Hu Tu Tu’ and ‘Konkanastha’.

Apart from being a great actor, she is also a very good dancer. Her performance in the song ‘Baghtoy Rikshawala’, had wowed the audience and brought her a lot of plaudits.

Mansi has participated in a number of Marathi reality dancing shows like ‘Dholakichya Talavar’, ‘Hello Bol’, and ‘Marathi Taraka’. She became a household name through these projects that added to her already existing film fan base.

