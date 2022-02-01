Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: A Look at Actor's Electrifying Performances in Recent Films and Web Series

>Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Jackie Shroff, aka Bollywood’s Hunk, has dazzled the audience with his acting ability and jovial personality for many years now. The actor’s outstanding performances have fetched him numerous cinema awards. In celebration of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his intriguing performances in recent films and web series.

>Criminal Justice (2019)

Criminal Justice is a crime mystery legal drama web series directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia. Among all of the prominent and respected characters in Criminal Justice, Mustafa Bhai, a Mafia boss, is the only character to retain a twist. For Jackie’s fans, seeing him perform in his signature Bhidu style was the icing on the cake.

>Satya Sai Baba (2021)

Satya Sai Baba is a religious film produced by One Cine and Aatman Films. It is a fictional story about Satya Sai Baba’s miracles. The actor plays the role of Satya Prakash, a police officer who is in charge of a drug case in the film. The drama revolves around how he brings the culprits to justice.

>Ok Computer (2021)

Jackie plays Pushpak, a character seen barely clothed, hiding behind plants and trees in the series. He appears to be out of the ordinary. He portrayed the leader of an anti-science and anti-technology cult. His character is the highlight of the series and makes it worth watching.

>The Interview: Night of 26/11 (2021)

Rohan Kaushal (Jackie) is a reporter who takes an interview of an actress known for her numerous affairs and controversies. The film aims to expose the harsh reality of working as a journalist and an actor.

>Radhe (2021)

He plays a significant role in Salman Khan’s film Radhe. He astonished and charmed his fans with his humorous role. He portrayed a senior police officer in the film. His persona is described as quirky and engaging in the film.

