Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Vikrant Rona, Ram Setu to Cirkus, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut in Bollywood with Aladin, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. And, since then, it has been a joy ride for Jacqueline. Not only, the actress has portrayed versatile roles on the big screens, but she has also garnered fame for her exceptional dancing skills and fashion picks. The Bollywood diva turned a year older on Thursday, August 11. On the special occasion of her birthday, we have listed down a few of her latest and upcoming films that makes for a perfect movie list to binge-watch.

Vikrant Rona

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a Kannada action-adventure thriller movie. It stars Sudeep in lead role with Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was released theatrically on July 28 in Kannada along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It became the fourth highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of its release. Ram Setu

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu is a forthcoming action-adventure drama starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar, and Satya Dev in the lead roles. The plot follows the life of an archaeologist, who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu aka Adam’s Bridge. The movie will hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali 2022 in the month of October. Cirkus

Featuring Ranveer Singh in a dual role, Cirkus is an official adaption of Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie stars Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The comedy-drama is likely to release in the month of December this year. Attack

This science fiction actioner features John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The storyline revolves around the life of India’s first supersoldier, a cyborg namely Arjun, who is devastated after his partner is murdered in a heinous terrorist attack. After being paralyzed, Arjun returns to the army unit to avenge the death of his lover by participating in an experiment. Bachchhan Paandey

Directed by Fahad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey is the remake of the 2014 Tamil flick Jigarthanda. Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon, the movie traces the life of a notorious hooligan who becomes an inspiration for the creation of a film. However, things take a sudden twist when the gangster decides to act in the project. Bhoot Police

This horror comedy movie stars an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead roles. The story is based on the life of two brothers who are assigned to hunt down a demonic spirit in a remote village. Things take a turn for worse when they realize that the case is not as simple as they assumed it to be.

