Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Watch 5 Hit Songs of the Actress That Will Set Your Screen On Fire

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ: Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating her 37th birthday, today i.e. August 11. Born in Bahrain, the Sri Lankan beauty has floored the audiences with her amazing performances on the big screen. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with fantasy comedy, Aladin in 2009 opposite Ritesh Deshmukh. She made her breakthrough in the entertainment business with Murder 2.

She has garnered appreciation for her roles in commercially successful films like Race 2, Kick, Dishoom and Brothers among a few. To mark her birthday, let’s look at some of her most popular songs:

Lat Lag Gaye (Race 2)

Jacqueline definitely wooed the audience with her moves as she groves to the sexy tunes of the song. This was one of the best dancing numbers of the year. The song also features Saif Ali Khan as her love interest. The song has been voiced by Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade and scored by Pritam.

Makhna (Drive)

The joyful song featuring Jacqueline and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the major sundowner number from the Netflix original film Drive. The track is a must at parties, and wedding sangeets.

Bad Boy (Saaho)

This rocking track is another club number featuring the ever-sizzling Jacqueline. Her moves have set our screens on fire. The number has been sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan.

Genda Phool

Badshah’s song featuring Jacqueline got extremely popular as people started creating reels and videos as they matched the steps to the hook step of the track. The actress’s Bong avatar and sizzling moves in this one may skip your heartbeat. Genda Phool has a distinct folk melody fused with uber-urban sounds.

Ra Ra Rakkamma (Vikrant Rona)

The latest item number from Vikrant Rona has treated Jacqueline’s fans with some trendsetter signature steps. The song featuring Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline is loved by the audience.

It has been voiced by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz with the lyrics of Shabbir.

