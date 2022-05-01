Happy Birthday Jamie Dornan: Best Movies of The Fifty Shades of Grey Actor

Jamie Dornan has made quite a deep mark on cinema with some of the most awe-inspiring movies. Not only has he impressed the audience with his acting skills, his vocal talents, too, have earned him a monumental number of fans. The Irish actor started with playing supporting roles in movies to being the lead in many.

The actor has been nominated for some of the most prestigious awards in the motion-picture segment, including the BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards. As the actor turns 40, let’s take a look at some of his best movies.

Fifty Shades of Grey

The movie created quite a buzz for its bold and sultry scenes. Based on the erotica written by E.L James, the movie shot the actor to fame instantly. The 2015 movie garnered a mixed bag of reactions, with some discourses firing shots at the movie for objectifying women. The movie, after release, churned out two more sequels. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the movie also starred Dakota Johnson, Luke Grimes, and Rita Ora. The Siege Of Jadotville

Jamie played the role of an Irish commander who, along with his battalion of 150 men, fought against a massive 3000-large Congolese troop. The action-war film was based on true events and was an adaptation of the book The Siege at Jadotville: The Irish Army’s Forgotten Battle. The 2016 movie was directed by Richie Smyth. My Dinner With Herve

This 2018 drama decodes the life of French actor Herve Villechaize, who was popular for his role as an evil henchman, Nick Nack, in the 1974 James Bond movie The Man With The Golden Gun. Jamie played the role of a journalist in the movie. Directed by Sacha Gervasi, the movie also starred Peter Dinklage. Wild Mountain Thyme

The 2020 comedy-drama is based on a play Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley. Interestingly, Shanley also wore the hat of the director for the movie. The movie had a multi-star cast that also included Emily Blunt and Christopher Walken. Synchronic

Starring Jamie Dornan alongside Anthony Mackie, Synchronic was a sci-fi thriller. Jamie played the role of a paramedic who, along with the co-actor, gets caught up in an unprecedented investigation about mysterious deaths due to a designer drug. The 2019 movie was produced and directed by Aaron Moorhead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.