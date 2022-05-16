Happy Birthday Janet Jackson: American Singer’s 5 Looks That Make Her A Trendsetter

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANET JACKSON: American singer Janet Jackson is known for her classy dance moves, musical talent and her big family. Even at 55, she’s trendy, awesome and just as cool. She knows how to be an absolute trend setter and can turn things around with her sense of style. As she turns 56, we bring to you a round up of some of our favorite Janet Jackson looks.

1) Orange is the new Black

This bright orange look is a show-stealer. The two piece set with shimmer makeup is a show stealer. The bright popping colours, the flowy silhouettes and the magnanimity of the overall outfit is what makes it a trend setter and we are in love with how it fits Jackson like a glove.

2) Monochromatic

This look is the perfect mix of formal and casual power dressing. She is seen in this balloon, poofed style outfit that highlights her body shape and adds height to the overall look. Her makeup is simple and kept natural to let the outfit do the talking and make her look like the superwoman she is.

3) All that glitter is Gold

This magazine cover shoot makes Janet look like a true blue royalty. The bright gold, shimmer dress is flowy yet hugs her in just the right places. She shines like the moon and makes quite the fashion statement. With dewy, highlighted makeup that makes her face glow and simplistic styling, this look is a wonder.

4) The Denim Style

Denim on Denim is a tough nut to crack but Janet knows how to crack it. She styled this full denim on denim on look and kept it minimalistic Janet looked every bit of the boss lady that she is. Jackson is a style icon and she sets major style goals with every new look she dons.

5) Afro Queen

Janet pulls off an Afro like no one else. This look is ravishing, she stuns in this purely authentic look and rocks the Afro cut. With strong, highlighted cheeks and matted nude pout that stands out. She shows off her long, toned limbs and her perfectly sculpted cheekbones and this look is a total winner.

