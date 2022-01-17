Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Lesser-Known Facts About The Ace Lyricist

First, happy birthday Javed Akhtar. The ace lyricist needs no introduction. A cursory glance at his career is enough to speak volumes about Javed Akhtar’s talent at penning down brilliant lyrics and films for the Hindi film industry. He is celebrating his 77th birthday today. Let us have a look at his life, career and other aspects of his personality.

Javed Akhtar was born on January 17, 1945, in Gwalior, Central India Agency. He became famous as a screenplay writer with Salim Khan. The writer duo, famous as Salim-Javed, penned memorable screenplays for some iconic films. Javed Akhtar has been awarded the ‘Avadh Samman’ for his immense contribution to Hindi cinema.

Javed Akhtar was previously married to actress Honey Irani with whom he has two children - Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Javed Akhtar used to study music at poet, writer Kaifi Azmi’s house in the 1970s. While pursuing his studies, Javed Akhtar felt attracted towards his daughter Shabana Azmi. Shabana reciprocated his feelings and eventually bonding increased between the two. When Kaifi Azmi got to hear about it, he was reluctant initially as Javed Akhtar was already married. He didn’t want to be the cause for a rift between Javed and his wife. Although when Javed Akhtar divorced Honey Irani, Kaifi Azmi accepted the proposal of marrying his daughter to the screenwriter

Javed has also penned down a lot of evergreen lyrics for many films including Silsila, Saath- Saath, Mashaal, Duniya, Arjun, Saagar and many other movies. He has won the ‘Best lyricist’ award for films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jodhaa Akbar, Rock On and Om Shanti Om. He again managed to win this award for films like Swades, We The People, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India.

He also performed the role of narrator for the film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

