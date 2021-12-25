Happy Birthday Jay Bhanushali: Actor's Adorable Moments with Wife Mahhi Vij and Daughter Tara

Indian television actor Jay Bhanushali is a man of many talents. As the actor turns a year older, let’s take a look at his adorable family pictures. Jay is posing along with his wife actress Mahhi Vij in this one.

This playful picture captured the amazing bond between Jay and his cute little daughter Tara. The father-daughter duo was in Udaipur as they posed with the traditional Rajasthani mansion in the backdrop.

Here’s another family picture that Jay Bhanushali treated us to a few days ago. Looks like he is in deep sleep when Mahhi caresses his hand.

Jay Bhanushali is holding Tara in his hands. While Jay and Mahhi look good in easy-breezy summer outfits, Tara wore a bright pink frock.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij fostered two children – a boy named Rajveer and a girl – Khushi.

He posted this snapshot when Tara was going to turn 2 years old in a few days.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij can send the internet into a meltdown with their romantic pictures. The actor posted this picture and gave us some major couple goals.

Here’s another one from Jay Bhanushali’s family pictures that you simply cannot miss. Jay along with Mahhi and Tara posing in traditional outfits. Isn’t it cute?

Jay Bhanushali posted a beautiful picture with both of his daughters Tara and Khushi on the occasion of Daughter’s Day.

We love how Jay Bhanushali often likes to post candid pictures with adorable Tara. Here, we can see Tara sleeping on his chest.

