Happy Birthday Jim Sarbh: 5 Movies and Web Series of the Padmaavat Actor That are a Must-watch

Actor Jim Sarbh has turned a year older today, August 27. The Bollywood actor made headlines for his portrayal of a terrorist in the 2016 movie Neerja. He received tremendous praise from viewers for his outstanding performance and gained a significant amount of acclaim. The actor later starred in a number of box office successes, including Padmaavat and Sanju. He is one of the renowned actors in the Indian film industry because he attracts the audience with a twist to his on-screen characters.

Hence, on the occasion of Jim Sarbh’s birthday, take a look at top 5 movies or web shows of the actor:

Neerja

Neerja brought Jim to the limelight. The movie won numerous awards and was based on the true event of a 1986 airline hijacking and the bravery of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot. Although Sonam Kapoor did a fantastic job in the titular role, everyone was amazed by Sarbh’s portrayal of the hijacker of the aircraft. He convinced the audience that he could kill anyone without even batting an eye.

Sanju

In the film Sanju, Jim essayed the role of a drug peddler who kept encouraging Sanjay Dutt to try new drugs and pushed him into the world of narcotics. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Anushka Sharma in crucial roles.

Padmaavat

While Ranveer Singh was the star, Jim Sarbh’s performance as Malik Kafur cannot be overlooked. You can see how important his character was for a fuller understanding of Khilji by taking a look at each scene in which he appears. Watching Sarbh as Kafur, especially when he gaslights Khilji for no other reason than to make him happy was a charmer all through.

Smoke

Despite playing a relatively small part in the show, Jim Sarbh stands out and leaves an impression with actors like Om Puri and Tanuja. Actors such as Ranvir Shorey, Gulshan Devaiah, Vikrant Massey, and Kalki Koechlin also star in the film.

Made In Heaven

The show, Made in Heaven, got rave reviews after its release. Jim Sarbh plays the role of a rich businessman Adil Khanna and was lauded for his role in the series. He was even nominated for the category of Best Supporting Actor. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

