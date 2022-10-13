Happy Birthday Jimin: From 13 to Nevermind, A Look At BTS Member's Tattoos And Meaning Behind Them

BTS member Jimin was one of the two BTS members who had openly spoken about his tattoos with the fandom. Long before the group together decided to get matching friendship tattoos, Jimin had already inked himself a couple of times. And the Filter singer has not shied away from letting the fandom get a glimpse of his body art from time to time.

Baby Mochi’s tattoos surfaced from time to time, either at airports or during performances, and every single time, fans are left spellbound. Each tattoo has a deep meaning that Park Jimin resonates with. On his 27th birthday, let us take a peek at the six tattoos he has got and what do they mean:

NEVERMIND

ARMYs first spotted this tattoo during the 2014 MAMA performance. Many believed it was a temporary tattoo at first. However, that was not the case. The tattoo inked on his ribcage is an ode to the song from their “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2" album of the same name. It is supposedly inspired by the lyrics of the Intro: Nevermind. “Never mind / It’s not easy but engrave it onto your chest", Jimin took it to heart it seems.

13

His wrist tattoo was first spotted during his March 2020 VLive stream with ARMYs. It is a possible reference to the debut date of BTS, which is June 13th. Another possible reference could be Jimin’s own birthday, October 13th. Whatever the case, 13 is for sure a special number for baby Mochi.

YOUNG FOREVER

Jimin seems to love BTS songs just as much as ARMYs. Inspired by the song Young Forever from their ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever’ album, Jimin had split it into two tattoos inked on the back of both his elbows. While they were first spotted during the February 2020 concert, the tattoos were covered with bandages. But on the VLive stream on May 11, the singer finally revealed the tattoos.

MOON

This tattoo is inked on the back of Jimin’s neck and has a deep significance to Jimin, BTS, and ARMYs. It is the visual representation of the moon phase on June 13th, 2013, the day BTS debuted. The singer later revealed that he decided to get the five moons in different phases on his back after fellow bandmate V aka Kim Taehyung showed him fan art featuring the idea. How cool is that?

7

During the BTS Festa 2022 dinner, the BTS members announced their decision to get a friendship tattoo together. They settled on getting ‘7’ tattooed on the place of their choice. Jimin has gotten it inked on the inside of his finger. The singer gave ARMYs a glimpse of the tattoo in a VLive stream he did soon after getting the tattoo.

Youth

A cursive writing “youth" written behind his left ear, the tattoo is possible another ode to their song of the same name. It can also be influenced by the K-drama inspired by BTS’s journey.

