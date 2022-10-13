Happy Birthday Jimin: 'Lachimolala' to Aerial Yoga, Iconic Moments of 'Baby Mochi' From Run BTS

Park Jimin, better known by his stage name Jimin, is a South Korean singer-songwriter associated with the hit band BTS. The singer, who has turned a year older today, enjoys unprecedented popularity among a global audience. BTS fans, known as ARMY, have a penchant for liking the members of the band for their special personality traits, and Jimin is no different. The vocalist has several unique talents and a sense of humour is one of his strong suits.

In the recently released episode of the BTS variety show ‘Run’, it was revealed that Jimin, who had previously suggested trying pole dancing in a future episode, has a hidden penchant for aerial yoga and is extremely good at performing it. For those who don’t know about the show which began in 2015, in each episode, band members are expected to participate in various games, challenges, activities, and secret missions in exchange for a prize or punishment.

Advertisement

Here are a few iconic moments from Run BTS. If you wish to watch the full video of the latest episode, find the link here.

Jimin’s talent for aerial yoga

One of the funniest moments of the latest episode was when Jimin attempted and successfully performed aerial yoga. The instructor, who was hardly being able to keep up with the boys’ camaraderie, was gentle with all the boys but looked particularly impressed with Jimin’s effort.

Advertisement

Jimin trying to protect the group from zombies

In episode 24, BTS thought they were being treated to a trip to a night safari, only to be scared out of their seats by a “zombie" invasion. Jin, Suga, and J-Hope (who are known to get scared easily) were terrified, while Jimin tried his level best to keep a straight face and protect the band members. Take a look here.

Advertisement

Jimin trying to pronounce ‘Carbonara’

In episode 41 of the show, even with the slight language barrier in the game using Korean puns and wordplay, Jimin’s absolutely iconic “lajibolala" line was enough to make fans burst out in laughter. The singer simply could not pronounce the word ‘carbonara’ correctly. Take a look at the video here.

Advertisement

Jimin striking the best poses

Episode 33 had everyone in stitches as BTS tried to strike poses after hearing the ticking countdown timer. They were given a keyword to express themselves and jump up to the camera to get snapped. BTS members and ARMY found a striking similarity between one of Baby Mochi’s pose and that of the poster of “Home Alone". Check out the clip here:

Advertisement

Jimin freaking out about his arm length

The Filter singer is often teased for being the shortest member in the group. Well, until he announced on Twitter that he is now as tall as Suga. But that did not mean, he was not freaking out when BTS were measuring their arm length in Episode 92. He stretched with all his might, he even mentioned, “I’m nervous. This is more important than anything else." Take a peek here:

We wish BTS’ Jimin a very happy birthday!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here