Happy Birthday Jimmy Sheirgill: Actor's Recent Works in the Entertainment Industry

Jimmy Sheirgill is an underrated Bollywood actor who has been a part of several mainstream Hindi films. He got his breakthrough with the blockbuster Mohabbatein, which became the highest-grossing film of the year. Jimmy has remained consistent at appearing in films and gained recognition for the same. Here are some of Sheirgill’s recent works to binge on this weekend!

De De Pyaar De

Released in 2019, De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. Sheirgill was seen as Vakil aka VK Kapoor, Tabu’s character’s love interest. Earlier, Tabu and Jimmy were seen in the movie Macchis, which was released in 1996.

Collar Bomb

The Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster actor made his debut on the OTT platform with Collar Bomb. The thriller was released on Disney + Hotstar, featuring Jimmy as an SHO Manoj Hesi. Collar Bomb did not manage to impress the audience and received negative reviews from the critics.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Jimmy was also a part of Judgementall Hai Kya featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut. The Black comedy failed at the BO and also received negative reviews from critics. Sheirgill was seen as Shridhar Awasthi in the film.

Rangbaaz Phirse

Jimmy’s first web series was released on ZEE5, titled Rangbaaz Phirse, a sequel of Rangbaaz. He was seen portraying Amar Pal Singh, inspired by an Indian gangster Anand Pal Singh active in many cities of Rajasthan in the 90s.

Your Honor

One of Jimmy’s most-talked web series is Your Honor. The drama series stars Jimmy along with Pulkit Makol, Mita Vashisht, Yashpal Sharma and Parul Gulati in the main roles. Your Honor revolves around Bishan Khosla, a judge who finds himself in trouble after he shoots Satnam Mudki.

