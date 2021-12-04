Happy Birthday Jin: 5 Best Vocal Moments of the BTS Sensation

BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin is celebrating his 29th birthday today, December 4. Born in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province of South Korea, Jin is the eldest member of BTS. His love for music is eternal and he uses songs as a medium to express his emotions. The BTS band member is good at hitting high notes, for example, in “Crystal Snow," which has a high-pitched chorus, Jin nailed it in every possible way. The singer has some killer notes and knows the best moments to use them. Not only his voice is super smooth, but he also has the power and range. So, today on his special day, we will celebrate some of Jin’s best vocal moments.

>Dionysus

This list has to begin with ‘Dionysus,’ and we would say any “best song" list is not complete with this song. Normally a singer who is best known for slow-burning ballads, Jin’s voice is also incredibly well-suited to this rock-inspired song. You cannot miss those screaming high notes.

>Jamais Vu

This number from mammoth album Map Of The Soul: 7 features Jin, Jungkook, and j-hope. The song stood out from the entire album as it had the best vocal moments. One of Jin’s biggest talents is his ability to convey emotion through his vocal performances, and you can experience it from the very first note.

>Stay Gold

This is one of Bangtan’s best vocal performances. His powerful vocals sound divine on this track, especially during the chorus’. The song ‘Stay Gold’ showcased that Jin is the King of Ballads for a reason!

>Spring Day

It is one of the most iconic BTS songs ever, and it also had one of their most iconic vocal performances. You cannot hold back from falling in love with Jin’s harmonies with Taehyung, and the two do an incredible job of setting the emotional tone.

>Awake

Last but not least, we look back at the Wings era now with Jin’s first solo track, ‘Awake.’ Even back in 2016, Jin was an incredible vocal storyteller. ‘Awake’ gave him the opportunity to flex his whole range, and BTS fans loved to hear it.

We also want to give honorable mentions to ‘Crystal Snow,’, ‘The Truth Untold’, ‘Answer: Love Myself,’ and ‘Fake Love.’ Well, there are many more.

