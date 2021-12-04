Happy Birthday Jin: BTS Singer Gets His First Birthday Advertisement in India

BTS singer Kim Seok-jin aka Jin is celebrating his 29th birthday today, December 4. ARMY across the world is showering the K-pop singer with love and birthday wishes. On his big day, there is some surprise for the K-pop singer in India as well. It is no secret that ARMY spares no effort and goes to great lengths to make the band members feel special during their birthdays. So what is new other than social media posts and Twitter trends this year?

On his special day, Jin has got his first-ever birthday advertisement in India. Yes, an Indian BTS ARMY group has put up a video of the birthday boy in Mumbai’s Phoenix Market City mall. The video features several glimpses of Jin, and ‘Happy Jin Day’ is written on all four corners of the screen. “With love Indian BTS fans,” reads the note at the end of the video. The clip is being played on loop, and the video will be up till December 5.

Sharing the video of the mall, one of the fans wrote, “Seokjin’s birthday ad is up in Mumbai, India. I am so happy. Many happy returns of the day our Moon.” The video has so far racked up over 11k views. BTS fans thanked ARMY for the wonderful gesture.

Watch the video:

Earlier this year on Park Jimin’s birthday, huge banners of the BTS member were put up at Mizoram’s Millennium Centre to mark the day.

Meanwhile, BTS boys are currently in the US. They have successfully completed all four ‘Permission To Dance’ on stage concerts. Now, BTS will be returning to South Korea where, as per the government regulations, they will have to quarantine themselves for 10 days. Owing to their quarantine period, the septet will not be able to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) which is scheduled to take place on December 11.

