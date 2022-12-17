Happy Birthday John Abraham: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Pathaan Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHN ABRAHAM: It is John Abraham’s birthday. The actor turns 49 today. He started out in the field of modelling and became quite popular for his macho looks. Soon the actor made his way into the film industry and made his debut in the erotic and emotional movie Jism in 2003. He was also featured in Saaya in the same year. While both the movies underperformed at the box office, John’s work was noticed and gained attention.

Advertisement

He catapulted to fame with his antagonist role in Dhoom against Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. John carved a niche in the industry with his work and soon donned the hats of a producer and writer as well. John Abraham has been a part of famous movies like Garam Masala, Dostana, Desi Boyz, Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate, and Batla House to name a few.

Latest and upcoming movies:

Ek Villain Returns (2022)

This romantic thriller drama is directed by Mohit Suri and stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around unrequited love, murder, and the blurring of lines between good and evil. John Abraham plays the role of taxi-drive who falls in love with a sales girl at a posh retail outlet. His character portrayal as an obsessed lover was highly appreciated.

Advertisement

Attack (2022)

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack is an action movie revolving around India’s first super soldier made to combat terrorists. The sci-fi movie stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. John plays the role of Commanding Officer, Arjun Shergill who is converted into a metahuman to save lives. John’s action sequence is a show stealer.

Advertisement

Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021)

This is the second instalment of Satyameva Jayate. The movie is helmed by Milap Zaveri and stars John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and Harsh Chhaya. The movie is about a strong, patriotic man named Satya (John Abraham) who wants to stop corruption and greed. He is a leader by the day and turns into a vigilante by night by avenging the helpless.

Pathaan (2023)

This action-thriller movie is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will star Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham among many others. John will be playing the role of an antagonist, a terrorist who is being chased by the RAW agents. The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF productions. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

Tehran

Helmed by Arun Gopala, the movie stars John Abraham, Adam Karst, and Manushi Chhillar in important roles. The movie will hit the theatres on 26 January 2023. The movie is a relevant geo-political thriller that is based on the events of the Russian-Ukrainian War.

Read all the Latest Movies News here