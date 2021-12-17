Happy Birthday John Abraham: Latest Movies of the Actor to Binge-Watch

Former model turned actor John Abraham is a popular name in Bollywood. Known for his looks, chisel physique and his action sequences, the actor has had a career span of more than 2 decades in the industry. In recent times, John has been acting and producing patriotic and action films. Here’s a list of John’s latest films you must not miss.

>Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga was one of the first films of John which was released this year. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film featured an ensemble cast of actors along with John. The film was set in the 80s and the 90s and shows the changing phase of Mumbai.

Advertisement

>Sardar Ka Grandson

The film featured Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. John played a cameo appearance in the film along with Aditya Rao Hydari in the Netflix movie Sardar Ka Grandson.

>Satyameva Jayate 2

Advertisement

Satyamev Jayate 2 is John’s most recent film. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to John’s 2018 film Satyamev Jayate. He was seen in a triple role in this film alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni. Satyamev Jayate 2 is based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power.

>Upcoming projects

Attack is one of John’s upcoming action thriller films, which will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is based on true events and is said to be based on a hostage crisis. It is expected to release in January 2022. He will also be seen in Ek Villian Returns, which is a sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villian. It will star Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani, along with John.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.