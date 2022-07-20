Happy Birthday Joon Park: Best Songs of K-pop Group G.O.D's Leader

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOON PARK: Korean-American artist Joon Park turned 53 on Wednesday. The K-pop star is known as the leader and rapper of the five-member boy band GOD which is an acronym for Groove Over Dose. The band marked its debut on January 13, 1999. Aside from Joon, the band also features Yoon Kye Sang, Danny, Son Ho Young, and Kim Tae Woo.

The K-pop group’s songs provide a heavy dose of nostalgia, and hip-hop beats that were prevalent in the early aughts and the late nineties. Over the years the group has delivered some hit K-pop songs. Let us look at Joon’s hit songs as part of GOD.

Observation (1999)

Living up to their name Groove Over Dose, Joon and the four members of the band debuted with this effortlessly funky dance track. The song features an addictive blend of squiggly synths and rhythm guitar. The song starts with Joon’s impressive rap skills and the group’s lock and pop dance style.

https://youtu.be/wifIwg-XpLU

Friday Night (1999)

A classic disco song with hip-hop beats, rap verses sung by Joon, and smooth melody, Friday Night will get you grooving. The group performed the song live during MBC Music Camp in 1999 wearing an all-black outfit. Joon can be seen dancing to addictive beats along with the four members of GOD wearing yellow-tinted sunglasses.

https://youtu.be/knZNudLc56M

Sky Blue Balloon (2000)

Sky Blue Balloon is a euphoric ode to GOD’s fan base. The song is a bit different from their usual singing technique and comes with a cuter sound than the group is known for. The sticky synth piano riff and the big sing-along makes it all the more catchier.

https://youtu.be/FHXKJTmS9xY

The Place Where You Need To Be (2001)

Driven by the group’s most iconic English-language refrain, The Place Where You Need To Be features funk influences and fuses it with the cliche glossy pop tune.

https://youtu.be/4MXwxF87h5Q

Wishing Joon Park a happy birthday.

