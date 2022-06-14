Happy Birthday Jubin Nautiyal: Top Songs of the Singer You Must Include in Your Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUBIN NAUTIYAL: After starting his professional musical journey with rejection in a TV reality show year, Jubin Nautiyal had to toil hard for years before getting a break in Bollywood. The soft baritone of Jubin’s voice and his ability to sing different types of songs made him an ideal candidate for Bollywood playback singing.

In 2014, he got his major break with ‘Ik Mulaqat’ song in Sonali Cable. While the film failed to make any huge impact at the box office, the song became a big hit and opened door of opportunities for the singer. And there has not been looking back since then. As Jubin celebrates his 33rd birthday today, we take a look at his top songs.

Kuch To Bata (Bajrangi Bhaijan)

One of the first major hits in mainstream cinema for Jubin came in director Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijan. Jubin crooned Zindagi Kuch to Bata picturised on Salman Khan as he goes to Pakistan to drop Munni at her home. Penned by Neelesh Mishra, and composed by Pritam, the song became the song came at a crucial juncture in the film and eventually became the story’s heart and soul. Jubin won the Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year at the 8th Mirchi Music wards for this song. Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan)

One of the biggest romantic hits of the year, Tum HI Aana from Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Majavan perfectly depicted the love and the pain of their separation in the film. Jubin’s voice and Payal Dev’s composition make the lyrics eternal. Tum HI Aana showed that listeners had an appetite for old school Bollywood melodies. Meri Aashiqui

A rendition of Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik’s original song from the 1992 release Sapne Saajan Ke, Jubin’s Meri Aashiqui is a typical love ballad. The song was received with much appreciation from listeners and it became one of the biggest of 2020. Meri Aashiqui had lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag and composition by Rochak Kohli Tujhe Kitna Chahein (Kabir Singh)

While the song was originally sung by Arijit Singh, a special version of Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur from Kabir Singh was also crooned by Jubin Nautiyal. Kabir Song was one of the biggest hit albums of 2019 and Jubin’s voice in this song acted cherry on the top. Lut Gaye

Renditions of legendary songs are never easy but with the Lut Gaye, Jubin Nautiya gave Nusrat Fateh Ali kHan’s song a new flair without anything away from the original track. The video of the song was picturised on Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja.

Which one is your favourite?

